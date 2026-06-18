Why space startups need insurance for orbital AI data centers: Explained

A new space-industry trend is emerging as startups that want to place AI data centers in orbit are now talking with insurers about how to cover the risks of those facilities.

The insurance concept is driven by the enormous energy demands of AI, with proponents arguing that space offers abundant solar power and potentially fewer terrestrial constraints.

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Space companies have spoken with insurers about coverage for orbital AI data centers, a sign ‌of early progress for an experimental industry backed by Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

David Wade, space underwriter at Atrium, said venture-capital-backed startups would have to expand before there would be a major insurance market for orbital data centers.

"Until we get past that early round of financing and start seeing some of these companies expand by raising debt, I think the insurance needs are very limited at the moment."

The concept of data center satellites designed to bypass Earth’s power constraints, has drawn growing attention since Musk described them as the future of artificial intelligence development ahead of SpaceX's record‑breaking public listing this month.

Space startups and new challenges:

Securing insurance is critical for companies trying to move orbital data centers from concept to reality. Without coverage for the costly hardware and risks involved, attracting the debt financing needed to scale such ventures would be difficult.

Blue Origin and a host of space startups, including Orbital, Starcloud, Lonestar Data Holdings and Cowboy Space, have also signaled their intention to launch space-based data centers.

U.S. aviation and space practice leader at Marsh, Patton Kline said, "We're already starting to see companies that are focused on data centers and companies that are focused on digital infrastructure looking to the insurance community for support."

Concept of Orbital AI for Insurers

According to industry executives, Insurers already cover launch failures, satellite malfunctions, orbital debris and space weather in a global space market that collects roughly $500 million in annual premiums.

While insurers have decades of experience covering satellites, they have little data on orbital AI infrastructure.

Traditional space insurance already covers satellites and launches, but orbital AI data centers introduce new challenges such as expensive AI chips, radiation exposure, thermal management, debris impacts, cyber risks, and business-interruption scenarios that insurers have little historical data to model.

"The conversations in the market are focused on whether the risk can be modeled, rather than what the premium should be," said Kasey Roh, U.S. head of Upstage AI, which develops AI tools for insurance companies.

Moreover, Orbital CEO Euwyn Poon said, Part of the challenge is valuing rapidly advancing AI chips, which could be vulnerable to harsh conditions in space.