Inside Prince William’s plans to cut off more royals after Beatrice, Eugenie: Report

Prince William’s inheritance, the British throne has been facing onslaught after onslaught ever since the later years of the Queen, and now, with his uncle deemed a ‘disgraced royal’ with no title or status, and his younger brother’s memoir, interviews and the like exposing private family moments. It seems he’s ready to pull up his socks with one of the most ruthless over hauls of the century.

News of this shift is being brought to light by the National Enquirer and some insider reports from earlier even point to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s separation from the inner circle, and absence from Easter being because of their cousin.

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Moreover, he does not intend to stop with the former York’s either, because now that his own brother and uncle are no longer working royals and the monarchy is looking slimmer than ever before, he still thinks there’s more room to cut.

While speaking to the outlet a well placed source explained this in detail and was quoted saying, “there are plenty more he has his eyes on. He’s not done yet.”

What is important to note though is that these cuts are coming with no other motive excerpt the safeguarding of the monarchy because “it’s not just about getting rid of people,” as the source says. “He’s also very focused on building a team he actually believes in.”

Moreover, “he plans on cutting anyone he feels is coasting or trading off the royal name without pulling their weight.”

Those who seem to be in his good graces are the kids of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie. Particularly their son James Mountbatten Windsor, the Earl of Wessex.

Per the same outlet, “[William] sees him as someone who’s been brought up the right way: grounded, well-educated, no drama, and crucially someone who will give to the institution more than they take,” s

At the end of the day it comes down to utility they admit. “Yes, William wants a slimmed-down monarchy, but he still needs strong players around him and James is exactly the kind of dependable character he thinks will serve the Crown well.”