Sarah Ferguson still appears ‘in charge’ despite Epstein scandal scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson appeared in public for the first time in more than 200 days and a body language expert claimed she looks confident despite ongoing controversy surrounding her and ex-husband Andrew.

The former Duchess of York was recently spotted at a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps after months away from the spotlight following renewed scrutiny linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Body language expert Judi James analyzed her pictures shared by The Sun and said that she still projected a sense of authority and confidence.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert said, “There are obvious signals of a desire to conceal and smother her visual identity here, with the signature long red hair stuffed up into a baseball cap and her dull, practical and almost masculine clothing a world away from her usual love of garish, eye-catching colours and snug, figure-enhancing styles.

“The Fergie smile is also missing and in its place there is a look that appears more grim but, like her ex-husband Andrew, Fergie is still managing to project a sense of authority and even confidence here.

The expert continued, “Her body language might lack Andrew's smugness but her splayed feet, her very direct eye gaze at the driver and the tight clutch on the handles of her bag would give the impression that Fergie retains some remnants of her old self-confidence and being in charge despite trying not to be spotted.”

“There's no shoulder drooping, self-diminishing crouching or head-dipping here and despite the lack of a smile there's no sign of any anguish etched across her features.

“Fergie has always been the eternal optimist and there's no sign from her body language here that her optimism has been diminished.”