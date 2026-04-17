Andrew’s quiet new life at Sandringham compared to ‘luxurious open prison’

An expert has claimed that the former Prince Andrew’s life has drastically changed after his move from the lavish Royal Lodge to the more secluded Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

As reported by The Mirror, Royal author Ian Lloyd said that the “disgraced” ex-royal’s current living situation resembles a “luxurious open prison.”

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He suggested that Andrew now leads a far more restricted and quiet life compared to his past.

The former Duke of York, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, who spent about two decades at Royal Lodge, was asked to vacate the property following controversy over his links to convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“In my opinion, Marsh Farm is the most luxurious open prison in the country because he is more or less confined there…he’s sort of, in a sense, in internal exile,” the expert said.

He added, “He doesn’t seem to be able to go out very often and he’s living a much duller life.

“There are stories about him just staying at home watching TV, playing video games. You almost couldn’t have a bigger contrast of before and after.”

Andrew lost his royal titles and honours and was asked to vacate the 30-room royal mansion after renewed attention on his ties with Epstein came to haunt him.