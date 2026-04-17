Sarah Ferguson faces calls to speak out on Epstein ties after months out of public view

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly facing renewed pressure to speak to authorities about her past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The former Duchess of York was recently spotted at an upscale ski resort in the Alps following weeks of disappearance.

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According to The Sun, the sighting marks the first time former Prince Andrew’s ex-wife has been seen publicly in more than 200 days, during which she had largely stayed out of the spotlight.

An insider said that Ferguson has maintained a very low profile since new scrutiny over her association with Epstein surfaced earlier this year.

Speaking with Daily Mail, a source said, “Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps.

“She hasn’t been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way,” the insider added.

“The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”