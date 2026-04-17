Khloe Kardashian finally reveals why she doesn't 'need a man in her life'

Khloe Kardashian doesn't need a man in her life as she's enjoying her single life.

During the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonderland podcast, the reality star admitted that being single is "bliss."

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"[Being single] really is [the safest thing] ... and then people are always like: 'Why haven't you had a date in four years?' and I'm like: 'Do you f****** wanna go back? Let's go back 10 years and I can give you every man I've been with and what f****** trauma they've caused me on a daily basis," explained Khloe.

"Would you be skipping into your next relationship or would you be immersed in watching your stunning, beautiful children grow up and build core lifelong memories. I'm not letting a man f*** with me right now," she added.

The Good American co-founder further shared that her health is much better now.

"My face is never puffy. I haven't used eye drops in decades," said Khloe. "I got my heart checked the other day and the guy was like: 'Your levels are astronomical, you're amazing ... what did you do?' and I said: 'I sleep at night.'"

"Literally that was my answer. F****** sleep. That's it. [Sleep is] very important and these men are not ... I don't need to be good for another adult. I'm good for my children," continued The Kardashian star. "One day [I might have another relationship but] it's not a ... motherf****** thought right now. I just don't care ... Talk about bliss ... it really is. "

Khloe added that her main focus is on her two kids, True, 8, and Tatum, 3.

"I'm just like happy, healthy, I like being as present as possible but I really am fixated on some of my businesses. Brand new businesses are like babies so I'm needing to give a lot of energy and time," she added.

For those unversed, the businesswoman shares her kids, True and Tatum, with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe was also married to former NBA player Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016.