Charli XCX's 'scary' identity struggle exposed: 'I killed that'

Charlotte Emma Aitchison, who goes by the name Charli XCX in the entertainment industry, has revealed why she refrains from using her real name.

British Vogue recently interviewed her for its cover story, where Charli, whose drama film Erupcja is releasing in select theatres in the US on Friday, April 17, 2026, opened up about why she avoids using her real name in the acting industry.

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Responding to the outlet’s question, Charli said, “I spoke to a couple of people about whether I should change that.”

The 33-year-old British singer-songwriter and actress went on to add, "I'm on the fence about it. Charli Aitchison is not super-popping though."

When the interviewer asked her if she would consider going by her birth name, to which she abruptly replied, "Oh, I'm never gonna be Charlotte. Come on."

In addition, Charli discussed how she pushed through her fear of acting, explaining, “I went feeling so like, ‘What the f***** am I doing here?’ I was like, ‘Okay, let me just see how this makes me feel.' And it made me feel really amazing.”

Alluding to her successful music career, the Grammy-winning singer admitted that leaving behind something that shot you to fame “can be scary.” However, the Brat songstress feels “so lucky to be on set with so many actors and directors I admire.”

“I have a hunger to learn and understand how other people do it. I don't think I've ever felt like, ‘Wow, I killed that.' I feel ready to do it 1,000 times if necessary,” she confessed.

It is pertinent to mention that Erupcja, a remake of the 1978 horror film Faces of Death, stars Lena Gora, Jeremy O. Harris, Agata Trzebuchowska, Will Madden, and others.

The film is about “Nel [Gora] lives in Warsaw, Poland, where she works at a flower shop. When her childhood friend Bethany [Charli] comes to visit with a new boyfriend, a volcano erupts.”

Notably, Charli XCX’s other forthcoming acting projects include A24's mockumentary The Moment and Gregg Araki's I Want Your S****.