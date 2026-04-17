Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face 'high-level threat' before their wedding

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce face 'high-level threat' ahead of their wedding

It is being reported that Taylor Swift is taking serious measures to save her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce from any mishaps.

An insider told Radar Online that the inner circle of Swift is forcing her to deploy private SWAT-style marksmen to ensure safety at her lavish wedding ceremony.

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For those unaware, the pop sensation and NFL star will tie the knot in June of this year in a star-studded ceremony at her $18 million Rhode Island oceanfront mansion. The couple did not confine themselves to her five-star Ocean House; they are also expected to use nearby venues for the celebrations.

The source claimed, "Taylor and Travis' teams have effectively been told to think in terms of high-level threat planning. At this point, bringing in private SWAT team-style marksmen and specialist units isn't being treated as excessive – it's being discussed as a necessary layer of protection, and the couple is being warned they should bring them in."

"When you have this concentration of wealth, celebrity, and advanced information out there, it creates a scenario where planners have to assume worst-case situations and prepare accordingly,” the insider said.

It is important to note that The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs star wedding guests’ list reportedly includes more than 150 people with high-profile names such as her close friend Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid, Patrick Mahomes, and others.

They stated, "The entire estate is already being treated like a sealed environment by security consultants.”

"You're looking at layered perimeters, restricted entry zones, and rapid-response teams on standby – it's closer to a controlled military or police operation than a typical celebrity wedding,” concluded the insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who dated each other for two years, announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025.