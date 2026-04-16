Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Melbourne visit pits media outlets against each other

The coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to an event honouring Aboriginal culture at Melbourne's Scar Tree Walk pitted two media organizations against each other.

Australia's Channel Seven reported that one media outlet falsely turned a friendly and warm interaction for a selfie into an awkward ambush, referring to a Daily Mail report headlined "Prince Harry ambushed by reporter in awkward encounter."

Advertisement

In the video released by Channel Seven, a reporter asks Harry, "What's happening? You stepped out of the photo?"

"Good question. He's a Suits fan. He's a Suits fan," says a smiling Duke of Sussex.

"Somehow, a fleeting, friendly encounter for a selfie was falsely turned by one media outlet into an 'awkward ambush' that supposedly sparked chaos," says the Channel Seven report."

"In reality, Harry was warm and happy, enjoying all the smiles, and he also gave some fashion feedback," reported Channel Seven.



