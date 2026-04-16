Meghan Markle cooking skills likened to ‘mastermind’ Brooklyn Beckham

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are marked over their eternally confusing branding tactics.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently in Australia for their quasi Royal tour, our dragged for their constant self promotion.

Advertisement

Speaking about the couple’s latest shenanigans, expert Ellie Fry writes for Mirror: “The Sussexes are currently swanning around Down Under, treating Aussies to a full show of self-promotion. They've brushed off critics with cute matching outfits and big smiles, but I fear this quasi-royal tour may be the final nail in the coffin for their woefully confused brand.”

The expert continues: “The gulf between their professional lives has never been more vast. While Prince Harry has been banging the usual drum about his family trauma - somewhat harshly insisting he wants to be a better father than King Charles ever was - Meghan has been busy filming an episode of Masterchef.”

She adds: “The duchess is starring on Masterchef Australia as a guest judge, 'mentoring' and 'guiding' contestants.

“Why is she now cosplaying Gregg Wallace? As far as I'm aware, Meghan has no more expert credentials than hot sauce mastermind Brooklyn Beckham,” she notes.