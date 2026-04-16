Prince Harry mocked for ‘courtroom scowling’: ‘Main advocate’





Prince Harry is marked for his upcoming paid engagement in Australia.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in Melbourne, is said to attend the InterEgde Summit this week. It is reportedly revealed the Prince is paid hefty amount for the engagement.

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Calling out the father-of-two, expert Allison Pearson writes for Telegraph: “Prince Harry will be paid to appear this week at something called the InterEdge Summit.

She adds: “Oh, Harry, dearie me. Global advocate? And what on earth would the Duke of Sussex know about workplace culture? His main occupation lately is walking into a courtroom scowling. We have come a long way from the happy-go-lucky Prince who inherited his mother’s gift for putting a smile on people’s faces.”

“As you can imagine, this wellness waffle has not endeared itself to Australians. By Monday, nearly 46,000 people had signed an online petition demanding that no part of the visit should be paid from the public purse,” the expert notes.

This comes as the event’s organisers announced: “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is a global advocate, keynote speaker, and philanthropist dedicated to advancing mental health, resilience, and community wellbeing. At the InterEdge Summit, he will join a line-up of leaders to explore the impact of workplace culture on mental health and the responsibility to build psychologically safe environments.”