Lamine Yamal draws inspiration from LeBron James ahead of Barcelona comeback

Lamine Yamal says he is drawing inspiration from LeBron James as FC Barcelona prepare for a crucial Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona are 2-0 from the first leg and must overturn the deficit away from home to reach the semi-finals. Ahead of the match, Yamal referenced James’ famous comeback with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

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“LeBron is one of the references that is inspiring me for the game,” Yamal said, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I put it as my photo for that reason. I am thinking about how he did it [in 2016] and hoping for the same result for us."

The 18-year-old, who has scored 22 goals and registered 18 assists this season, said he is comfortable with the responsibility placed on him.

"Since I was a kid, I have taken on a lot of responsibility, so I am used to it," he added.

"I don't see it as a problem. It's a virtue. I enjoy going out with my teammates and luckily I play for Barcelona, so we have world class players -- veterans and youngsters -- across the side.

"So it's not just to do with me. But if that is the case, I don't mind [being the leader], but it's about the team. And I have full confidence in the team."

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick also backed his side to respond: "It's tough for us, but I believe in my team, that we can make it happen," he said.