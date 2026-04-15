Lamine Yamal draws inspiration from LeBron James ahead of Barcelona comeback
Barcelona are 2-0 from the first leg and must overturn the deficit away from home to reach the semi-finals
Lamine Yamal says he is drawing inspiration from LeBron James as FC Barcelona prepare for a crucial Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.
Barcelona are 2-0 from the first leg and must overturn the deficit away from home to reach the semi-finals. Ahead of the match, Yamal referenced James’ famous comeback with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.
“LeBron is one of the references that is inspiring me for the game,” Yamal said, according to Sports Illustrated.
“I put it as my photo for that reason. I am thinking about how he did it [in 2016] and hoping for the same result for us."
The 18-year-old, who has scored 22 goals and registered 18 assists this season, said he is comfortable with the responsibility placed on him.
"Since I was a kid, I have taken on a lot of responsibility, so I am used to it," he added.
"I don't see it as a problem. It's a virtue. I enjoy going out with my teammates and luckily I play for Barcelona, so we have world class players -- veterans and youngsters -- across the side.
"So it's not just to do with me. But if that is the case, I don't mind [being the leader], but it's about the team. And I have full confidence in the team."
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick also backed his side to respond: "It's tough for us, but I believe in my team, that we can make it happen," he said.
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