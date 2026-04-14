Tom Holland no longer Peter Parker in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland is no-longer Peter Parker in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the latest sneak peek reveals his new identity.

Revealed at CinemaCon on April 13, the footage shows Peter living under a new identity following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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In No Way Home, Tom's character sacrificed his personal life to protect his loved ones.

Now, the new film, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, shows Peter introducing himself as "Maynard."

The preview shows a party scene where Peter reconnects with MJ, played by Zendaya, introducing himself as "I'm…Maynard." While MJ doesn't recognize him, Peter quietly blends in as a stranger, even as old friend Ned begins searching for Spider-Man's true identity using a tracking app.

Furthermore, there are also hints of Zendaya's character moving on with another partner.

Speaking at the event, Tom Holland said, "I’m sure you’ve seen how big and fun the film is from the trailer and a lot we did in new ways."

"This is the most emotional Spider-Man we’ve ever made and in some ways, the most grown up," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom and Zendaya played love interest in three Spider-Man movies, including Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

While the fate of Peter Parker and MJ's love story remains unknown until now, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.