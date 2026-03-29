Bryce James girlfriend Sadie Johnson goes viral amid Arizona NCAA tournament buzz
The Wildcats, a No. 1 seed, entered March Madness with a 32-2 record and strong expectations following their Big 12 Tournament win
Bryce James is drawing attention during the NCAA Tournament, not only for his connection to the Arizona Wildcats but also for his relationship with Sadie Johnson.
The Wildcats, a No. 1 seed, entered March Madness with a 32-2 record and strong expectations following their Big 12 Tournament win.
While Bryce, the son of LeBron James, has not seen playing time this season, he has remained part of the team setup throughout the campaign.
At 18, Bryce is still considered a developing player, with expectations that his role could expand in future seasons.
Off the court, his relationship with Sadie Johnson has gained attention on social media.
The pair began sharing posts featuring each other in October 2025 and appear to be maintaining a long-distance relationship, with Johnson reportedly based in the Bay Area.
Johnson shared a photo captioned “sf day”, prompting a response from Bryce, who commented, “Mine”.
While Bryce has yet to feature in tournament play, Arizona’s strong form keeps the spotlight on the team and those around it.
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