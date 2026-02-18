Oregon man 'stabbed woman, then drove her to pharmacy for bandages'

An Oregon man allegedly stabbed a woman after she resisted a sexual assault, then drove her to a pharmacy, apparently for an urgent first aid to treat her own wounds.

Daniel Ray Myers has been arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and other felony offences, according to the Salem Police Department, as reported by KPTV.

He was detained in California following a cross-state search.

On 10 February, Myers and the woman were sitting in his vehicle in West Salem, making online food delivery orders, when he drove her to a secluded area, police say.

The woman told officers he attempted to sexually assault her and stabbed her multiple times when she fought back.

Investigators allege Myers prevented her from escaping, holding her inside the vehicle. He is said to have released her only after she persuaded him to stop at a nearby Walgreens in Keizer so she could 'patch herself up'.

Once inside, store employees contacted police before they quickly responded and took woman to hospital.

Meanwhile, Myers had fled in a silver Honda Civic. Authorities then sought public assistance in tracing him.

Two days later, tips placed the vehicle in California heading towards Bakersfield, prompting his arrest by California Highway Patrol, according to police.

Myers is expected to be extradited to Oregon to face the charges.