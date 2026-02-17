Shooting in Rhode Island leaves 2 dead, 3 critical at hockey game

Police have identified the suspect in a deadly shooting in Rhode Island that left two people dead and three others hospitalised.

According to a report by WPRI.com, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta, opened fire Monday afternoon at Lynch Arena during a hockey game.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a targeted family dispute and remains under investigation.

According to Target 12, Dorgan shot four family members and a family friend, killing two before taking his own life.

The student’s mother died at the rink and a sibling later died at the hospital, sources confirmed.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victims as they work to notify family members.

“He shot my family and he’s dead now,” a woman told reporters outside the Pawtucket Police Department. She identified herself as the shooter’s daughter.

“He has mental health issues,” she said, adding that he was “very sick.”

The shooting happened around 2:30PM. Police said a good Samaritan subdued Dorgan, bringing what officials described as a swift end to the incident.

Three victims remain in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital. The investigation into the shooting in Rhode Island is ongoing.