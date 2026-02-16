Kate Middleton's cancer video had secret help from sister
Kate Middleton leaned to sister Pippa Middleton during cancer battle
Kate Middleton reportedly turned to her sister Pippa Middleton while preparing one of the most emotional speeches of her royal life.
The new biography, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, written by author Russell Myers, revealed that Kate leaned heavily on her family during her cancer treatment.
Insiders revealed that Pippa collaborated on the script of the deeply personal video in order to ensure the message felt authentic, reassuring and emotionally grounded.
Myers revealed, "Catherine’s family rallied round with her sister Pippa helping to write the script for the short video statement."
He went on to add that Kate's speech "much like the announcement of the death of Elizabeth II … felt like an earthquake whose reverberations were felt around the world."
Friends say that Pippa Middleton remained constant presence throughout Kate Middleton's recovery, accompanying her to major public engagements and offering private support.
Furthermore, an insider told The Times, "The three siblings are incredibly tight…"
"Pippa not only as a sister, but as a best friend she can confide in. They are extremely loyal to one another," they added.
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor plans his way 'back to dating' amid Epstein scandal?
-
King Charles is 'very sad' for Archie, Lilibet
-
Will Prince William give up the throne for Prince George? Experts delivers the answer
-
Prince William breaks down over 'losing' brother Prince Harry
-
Who revealed Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?
-
'Ghislaine Maxwell shouldn't be in jail': Piers Morgan gets apology over Andrew's ex-girlfriend's remarks
-
How would King Charles abdicate the British throne to Prince William? Expert explains
-
Why Prince William deliberately distances himself from Harry?