Former 'America's Next Top Model' judge Miss J details ‘weeks in coma’

Former America's Next Top Model judge J. Alexander has opened up with a devastating health update that he can no longer walk.

Best known as Miss J, the reality TV personality was an ANTM fan favourite until his departure in 2012, alongside photographer Nigel Barker and creative director Jay Manuel.

He is now featured in Netflix's new documentary all about the modelling competition, titled Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model.

Miss J. opens up in episode three of the docuseries, sharing that he suffered a stroke in 2022 and spent five weeks in a comatose state.

"On December 27th of 2022 I had a stroke. I woke up, I didn't know where I was other than in the hospital. I spent five weeks in a coma. I couldn't walk and I couldn't talk," he explained.

Miss J. went on to share that he broke down into tears after waking up from the coma, recalling, "It was emotional, I cried. I'm not ashamed to say that I cried.”

However, the catwalk coach had his co-stars Jay and Nigel to lean on during this tough time. The duo visited Miss J. while he was in hospital, offering a shoulder to cry on.

Speaking in the documentary, Nigel described the visit as "really upsetting and horrifying and scary."

Although Miss J has regained his speech, he is still working towards being able to walk again.

In a heart-breaking admission, he said: "I miss being the queen of the runway. The catwalks, of course. I'm the person who taught models how to walk. I taught models how to walk. And now I can't walk."

"Not yet. Not yet. I'm determined to walk. I'm sure you're gonna see me again, I'm sure. It's not over for me yet,” Former America's Next Top Model judge, Miss J, concluded.