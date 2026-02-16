Jack Osbourne opens up about 'interesting' Multiple Sclerosis management

Jack Osbourne, 40-years-old and the youngest son of the icon Sharon Osbourne and late legendary rock star, Ozzy Osbourne.

He 26 years old when he was first diagnosed in April 2012 with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and received the news shortly after he and his now ex-wife Lisa Stelly welcomed their daughter Pearl Clementine, as per PEOPLE magazine.

During the podcast, he explained that he does “a lot of supplementations,” adding, “I have had some alternative therapy treatments over the years. I do not take traditional MS medication currently.”

“I've always leaned towards alternative therapies,” he mentioned.

He then recalled having a spine procedure, which was bio-cellular therapy treatment on his spine, where doctors injected cells into his spinal discs.

According to the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies, “Cellular therapy (CT) is the transplantation of human cells to replace or repair damaged tissue and/or cells.”

“I had this procedure called disc seal,” he noted before insisting that it is “not directly connected to MS, but it's kind of where [he] always lean[s] now with any treatment or medication.”

“I like the notion of alternative. Although I do, but I do believe that there is amazing results from pharmaceuticals. I think there's nothing wrong with it,” Jack said.

His mother, Sharon, asked if he thinks both alternative therapies and pharmaceutical treatments would work together. “Both together when needed is a great option," he replied.

“I just choose to not go down the route of pharmaceuticals for my MS right now,” Jack emphasized. “I'm absolutely open to it if needed.”

Jack said he received the bio cellular therapy at the Stem Cell Institute of Los Angeles, “And it's the amazing thing about it is that most people feel like you have to go to a foreign country, but, if anyone listening, if they're struggling with any kind of health condition and they wanna look at bio cellular therapy, it's it's a really, interesting landscape right now.”

He continued, “They wanna treat the cause of the problem, not the symptom of the problem. So American healthcare is all about, oh, you have symptoms, let's treat them.”

“Take MS, for instance. You'll rarely come across an MS doctor… that treats the source of the problem. You go to a neurologist because your nerves are damaged by the MS,” The Osbournes star stated

Sharon, Jack Osbourne’s mother, spoke hypothetically that autoimmune diseases originate from the stomach to which he said a new study "believes multiple sclerosis could be a virus that comes from your stomach.”

“My belief is that with my immune system, just things kind of compacted," Jack added. "I don't think there was one singular event that, like, flipped my immune system to cause multiple sclerosis,” he concluded.