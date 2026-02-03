Spain performs world’s first face transplant using euthanised donor

A hospital in Spain has achieved a significant medical breakthrough by performing the world’s first face transplant by using tissues from a doctor who had received medical aid in dying. The procedure was successfully conducted by a team of around 100 health professionals, opening new avenues for complex transplantation and reconstructive surgery.

The operation was successfully performed at Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona on a patient who had suffered extensive facial soft tissue injuries that impaired essential functions including breathing, eating, and speaking.

The donor had previously consented to donate organs and tissues following the medically assisted death procedure. This recent advancement in the medical field aims to prepare teams with an exceptional level of details ranging from the precise matching and the careful preparation of the facial tissues prior to the transplant.

No doubt, the surgery followed a series of prolonged preparation as it involved the complex transplantation of skin, muscles, and bone structure. The magnanimity of the donor and her family was central to making this incredible medical advancement possible.