New Jersey accountant allegedly steals over $1.6m from client business

A trusted accountant has been accused of quietly embezzling more than £1 million from a New Jersey business over several years.

Michael Delia, an accountant and bookkeeper, has been charged with a string of serious offences including money laundering, theft and failing to hand over collected taxes, according to a statement released by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office via NJ.com.

Investigators allege Delia abused his position while working for a local business owner, secretly diverting around $1.64 million from two companies between 2016 and 2023.

Prosecutors say the money was funnelled from company accounts into Delia’s personal and corporate bank accounts for years.

A review of his financial records reveals a steady, calculated misuse. Authorities claim the stolen funds were used to cover everyday personal expenses, including sports betting, mortgage payments and credit card bills.

According to prosecutors, Delia also pocketed more than $910,000 in sales taxes and other funds that should have been passed on to authorities.

Adding to it, he allegedly wrote cheques to himself that exceeded his agreed salary by roughly $733,000.

The alleged scheme reached its peak in 2023 when Delia transferred about $123,000 owed to the New Jersey Department of the Treasury into a company called STP Processing, a business registered in his own name.

Delia now faces multiple criminal charges as the investigation continues.