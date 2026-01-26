Ethiopia declares itself Marburg virus free

The Government of Ethiopia has officially declared the end of its first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) following the completion of the mandatory follow-up period, with no new confirmed cases reported for consecutive 42 days.

The outbreak, first confirmed on November 14 2025 in the South Ethiopia Region, was contained in less than three months through a swift, coordinated response led by the government and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

From the onset of the outbreak, WHO worked closely with the Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) to support efforts made at national and sub-national levels.

WHO Ethiopia played an important role in coordinating response operations and providing sustained technical and operational support across all response pillars, including leadership and coordination, surveillance, laboratory, case management, infection prevention and control, logistics and risk communication and community engagement.

A total of 14 confirmed cases were reported during the outbreak, including nine deaths and five recoveries.

The outbreak affected four districts—Jinka, Malle, and Arba Minch in the South Ethiopia Region and Hawassa in the Sidama Region—triggering the rapid activation and expansion of response measures.

These included active case detection, isolation and supportive care, comprehensive contact tracing, strengthened infection prevention and control in health facilities and engagement with affected communities.

In total, 857 contacts were identified and monitored for 21 days. Three health workers were infected during the outbreak; two died and one recovered, highlighting both the severity of Marburg virus disease and the importance of getting rid of it.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Mekdes Daba, said, “The rapid containment of this outbreak reflects strong national leadership, effective coordination, and the dedication of frontline responders and communities. Sustaining preparedness remains essential to protect the population from future public health threats.”

Additionally, the response was further supported by Ethiopia’s prior investments in public health preparedness, including strengthened laboratory capacity, disease surveillance systems, a trained surge workforce and coordination through the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

They supported initiatives such as the Ethiopian Pandemic Multi-Sectoral Prevention, Preparedness and Response Project and the AVoHC-SURGE program, which allowed for early detection, the scale-up of diagnostics, the deployment of responders and the continuity of essential health services.

“WHO highly values the timely measures taken by the Ministry of Health and the Government of Ethiopia and remains committed to supporting national efforts to further strengthen capacities to prevent, detect and respond to future public health emergencies,” said Dr. Francis Chisaka Kasolo, WHO Representative in Ethiopia.

“Ethiopia’s response to the Marburg outbreak underscores the importance of sustained preparedness and effective coordination,” he concluded.