Plastic surgeon reveals skincare that will make you ‘three to five years’ younger

A plastic surgeon has shared the skincare routine he claims can make you look almost 5 years younger - without going under the knife.

As per The Mirror, Dr Matthew Nykiel explained the products you can incorporate into your skincare routine to help your skin glow and appear more youthful.

In a TikTok video, the doctor, known on social media as @socialplasticsurgeon, said: "The first thing is soap - you need a gentle facial cleanser with no perfumes and no dyes. The next is a toner that is pH-balanced and actually helps regulate the pH of your skin."

Moving on, he said people should use glycolic acid, retinoic acid and hydroquinone, adding that "the size of a pea" is enough when using prescription-grade products.

He urged people to follow this with a lotion - again with no dyes or perfumes, to rehydrate the skin, before finishing with a good sunscreen to prevent UV damage.

"That’s how you can remove three to five years,” Dr. Matthew added.

In response, one user asked the plastic surgeon for a list of products to buy. Instead, he suggested: "The easiest way is to go to a medspa, plastic surgeon, or dermatologist and use a professional skincare line - Obagi or Image, for example."

Another user asked: "Should you use glycolic acid with retinol? I did once and my skin was so raw. I have to alternate, but I want to bump up my retinol use to every day."

In response, Dr. Matthew clarified: "Hold on - learning is great - but this MUST be done under an MD’s supervision. You could cause a serious burn or injury. Glycolic acid is used in the morning and Retin-A in the evening.”

"Yes, glycolic acid and retinol can be used in the same skincare routine, but retinol should be started two to three times a week, depending on skin sensitivity,” he added.

Another user commented: "Hydroquinone — wow. You must live in the States, because everyone has banned it unless prescribed. It causes skin cancer."

Addressing the concern, Dr. Matthew Nykiel responded: "All of these products should be used under MD supervision and prescription only."

Overall, the plastic surgeon has asked people to consider updating their skincare routine and stressed the importance of checking with a medical professional before introducing new products.