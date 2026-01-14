What kind of cancer does Colleen Hoover have and how is she managing it?

Colleen Hoover, best-selling author who has written popular books like It Ends With Us, Verity and Regretting You, revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to her official Instagram, the author uploaded a story featuring a picture of herself wearing hospital gown and sweatpants with the caption, “Second to last day of radiation!”

“I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.oncology but they’ve been great,” she said adding, “Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.”

It has not been revealed what type of cancer the Reminders of Him writer has or how long she has been receiving treatment for it.

However, some detail that Hoover mentioned in her Facebook post stated: “I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes,” she wrote. “It also didn’t come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones.”

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cervical cancer is one of the most-common cancers caused by HPV.

“This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress,” Hoover admitted.

“I’m happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. I hate when science is right,” she concluded.

It is also pertinent to mention that many of Colleen Hoover’s books have been adapted into movies including Reminders of Him and Verity, both of which will be released later in 2026.

Additionally, the popular adaptation, It Ends With Us, released on August 9, 2024, has been caught up in scandal ever since its launch due to a fierce legal battle between lead co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.