NHS issues high alert for flu as they predict next peak

The number of patients in hospital with flu has decreased but NHS bosses have warned that another round of cold could increase the pressure on the health services in the coming days.

The start of January is normally the busiest time of year for the health service, so NHS England said the fall in flu cases was welcome.

But the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued cold health alerts meaning there is likely to be significant impact on the health service in the coming days.

UKHSA warn impacts could include a likely increase in demand for health services, challenges keeping temperatures in hospitals and staffing issues due to external factors like travel delays.

NHS England medical director Prof Meghana Pandit said: "It is welcome news to see a drop in the number of people being admitted to hospital with flu, thanks in part to the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff with more than half a million more people vaccinated against flu compared to the same period last year."

But she added: "The NHS is far from complacent as temperatures drop with this likely to increase pressures in the new year and demand on services remaining high with NHS 111 services recording their second busiest day in two years on Saturday.”

"It's vital that the public please continue to only use 999 and A&E in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 and 111 online for other conditions,” Prof Meghana concluded.

Experts say the virus could still bounce back in the coming weeks with the health Secretary Wes Streeting saying, "We still face intense pressures and with this bitingly cold snap adding additional challenges it is more vital than ever those eligible get their flu jab and people only attend A&E (Accident and Emergency) in an emergency."