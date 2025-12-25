Experts discuss symptoms of early dementia: Find out if you have it
NHS has released a list of simple yet concerning symptoms that might indicate the beginning of dementia
It's estimated that around 982,000 people in the UK are living with dementia, and by 2040 is estimated to rise up to 1.4 million.
The global situation is also expected to deteriorate significantly, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) predicting a tripling of cases by 2050.
NHS guidelines state that stress, fatigue, certain illnesses and medications can all impact memory.
However, if forgetfulness is becoming more frequent, especially for those over 65, it's advisable to see a general physician about potential early signs of dementia.
Dementia isn't a disease, but rather a group of symptoms resulting from brain damage caused by various diseases, such as Alzheimer's.
These symptoms can vary depending on the part of the brain affected and while different types of dementia affect individuals in unique ways, and everyone with dementia will experience symptoms differently, the NHS has identified several common early symptoms that should prompt a visit to a GP. These are:
- mood swings
- being confused about time and place
- frequent loss of memory
- difficulty following a conversation or finding the appropriate word
- struggling with familiar daily tasks, such as getting confused over the correct change when shopping
- Symptoms are often mild to begin with and may get worse only very gradually. Dementia signs may not become noticeable to the sufferer, or their family and friends, for some time.
If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important you visit a general physician or your health care provider for accurate diagnosis.
-
Cancer treatment breakthrough: ‘Nanodots’ kill tumours, sparing healthy cells
-
Scientist find new clue to spot mental health risk
-
Changing cervical cancer’s future: Who gets the HPV vaccine?
-
Researchers turn off an enzyme which gave surprising metabolic effects
-
Eye blinking has strong connection to brain activity, science reveals
-
What happens if we remove CO2 from our atmosphere for good? Earthshot explains
-
Medication for diabetes leading to complications
-
Experts warn against new ‘pretty contagious’ virus amid holiday season