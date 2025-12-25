Experts discuss symptoms of early dementia: Find out if you have it

It's estimated that around 982,000 people in the UK are living with dementia, and by 2040 is estimated to rise up to 1.4 million.

The global situation is also expected to deteriorate significantly, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) predicting a tripling of cases by 2050.

NHS guidelines state that stress, fatigue, certain illnesses and medications can all impact memory.

However, if forgetfulness is becoming more frequent, especially for those over 65, it's advisable to see a general physician about potential early signs of dementia.

Dementia isn't a disease, but rather a group of symptoms resulting from brain damage caused by various diseases, such as Alzheimer's.

These symptoms can vary depending on the part of the brain affected and while different types of dementia affect individuals in unique ways, and everyone with dementia will experience symptoms differently, the NHS has identified several common early symptoms that should prompt a visit to a GP. These are:

mood swings

being confused about time and place

frequent loss of memory

difficulty following a conversation or finding the appropriate word

struggling with familiar daily tasks, such as getting confused over the correct change when shopping

Symptoms are often mild to begin with and may get worse only very gradually. Dementia signs may not become noticeable to the sufferer, or their family and friends, for some time.

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important you visit a general physician or your health care provider for accurate diagnosis.