Rare by Selena Gomez celebrates 'wins' with Taylor Swift after Hailey's jab

Selena Gomez celebrates 'wins' with 'favourite person' Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez is tuning out the noise with the help of BFF Taylor Swift.

After Hailey Bieber appeared to take a jab at Selena’s Rare Beauty in a recent interview, the brand took to its official Instagram page with an unbothered reaction on October 17. Sharing a picture of their founder with her longtime friend Taylor Swift, the beauty brand chose to focus on what really matters.

“Here’s to celebrating life’s wins (no matter how big or small!!) with your favorite humans,” read the caption to the photo, which showed Taylor and Selena taking a sip of their drinks in the dressing room.

“Tag your bestie and what you’re cheers-ing to this weekend,” the caption continued.

On October 14, Hailey raised eyebrows while talking about her own beauty brand — Rhode Skin — during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. When asked how she feels about the constant comparisons between her and Selena’s brands, Hailey responded, “It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that.”

However, her next comment reignited feelings of tension: “I think there is space for everybody. I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

Surprisingly, Selena responded to the headlines in a since-deleted Instagram Story with some subtle shade of her own.

“Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote.