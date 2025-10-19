Sabrina Carpenter spoofs Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga in 'SNL' sketch

The much-anticipated Domingo sketch returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend, taking over the cold open.

The October 18 episode marked Sabrina Carpenter’s SNL hosting debut, where she also pulled double duty as the musical guest.

In the latest Domingo sketch, Matt (Andrew Dismukes) is celebrating his 30th birthday when Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) surprises him with a musical performance by her best friends.

Led by the Please Please Please chart-topper , the "Kel Squad" belts out parody versions of Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia and Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, revealing the wild truth about a recent girls’ trip to Nashville.

Just as Matt is processing the shocking musical confessions, Domingo (Marcello Hernández) makes his grand entrance, declaring, "Kelsey, the night we spent together in Nashville was anything but ordinary," before launching into his solo Alex Warren’s Ordinary rendition.

Interestingly, this wasn’t Carpenter’s first appearance in a Domingo sketch. She previously featured in the SNL 50th Anniversary Special back in February, making this her second time.

This marks the fourth installment of the Domingo saga since it first premiered in 2024. The sketch has grown into a fan-favourite, going viral for its melodramatic twists, musical parodies, and Marcello’s irresistible energy.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Domingo timeline: