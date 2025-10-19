Drew Barrymore speaks up after winning first-ever Daytime Emmy award

Drew Barrymore has recently issued her first statement after winning first Daytime Emmy award for a talk show host.

The Never Been Kissed actress took to Instagram and posted a throwback clip of her younger self, winning an award for the first time as a child star at Oscars for E.T. performance.

In the clip, the younger Drew could be seen shedding happy tears after receiving an award at the age of 7.

After over three decades, Drew won the award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, held on October 17, Friday.

Sharing her honest feelings on October 18, the Blended actress, wrote that she’s “so grateful for the Daytime Emmy Award for Daytime Talk Series Host” in the caption.

Drew then thanked to “every single amazing person” that she believed “makes The Drew Barrymore Show possible”.

“I love each and every one of you so much. This is not my show. This is our show,” said the 50-year-old.

In the end, the Charlie’s Angels actress sent out her congratulations to “amazing directing team, as well as, her hair and makeup teams”.

“Congrats on your much deserved #DaytimeEmmy’s Awards! I hope we get to do this together forever!” she concluded.

Following her post, fans came out and showered their love on Drew in the comment section.

One wrote, “I’m so proud of you My Love... Congratulations.”

Another stated, “Yay!!!!!! So thrilled to hear this news!”

“So well deserved!! Love you SO MUCH Drew, please keep the show going queen,” added some other user.