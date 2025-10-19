Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie skip major event amid family crisis

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie drop out of major event amid family crisis

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are still reeling from the major decision King Charles and the royal family has taken for their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The York sisters, who have stayed silent and kept a low-profile as the scandals and controversies about Andrew and Fergie blew up in the headlines, had taken a key decision to cope with the family crisis that has been taking up big space in their life.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace had released a statement on behalf of Andrew, announcing that he is giving up his royal titles and honours, including Duke of York and Order of Garter, as accusations about him “distract” from the work of the royal family.

The next day, Beatrice and Eugenie have both had been invited to the coveted high-society event in London, which they both refused to attend. The two royals were scheduled to attend British Museum for the institution’s inaugural Pink Ball, which aims to rival the Met Gala, according to Hello! magazine.

Apart from the Princesses, it was a star-studded guest list including Naomi Campbell, Lady Kitty Spencer and Janet Jackson. It was the first year of the event and the theme was set to pay homage to the museum’s ongoing exhibition, Ancient India: Living Traditions.

The update also comes as there has been speculation about whether Beatrice and Eugenie will be making an appearance at the Christmas celebrations of the royal family at Sandringham.

Andrew and Fergie have been ordered to stay “invisible” at the family event by King Charles, meanwhile the decision is up to the Princesses if they would attend or not. Royal sources have said that they are “torn” over it. It remains to be seen what they would choose in the end.