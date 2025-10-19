Denise Richards’ ex faces sudden arrest in explosive showdown

Aaron Phypers was taken into custody right inside a Los Angeles courtroom, shocking everyone present as he faced fresh criminal charges linked to his marriage with Denise Richards.

The 53-year-old was attending a hearing about a restraining order filed by Richards when officers stepped in to arrest him.

The State of California just issued a felony warrant against him, accusing him of injuring a spouse and threatening a witness.

The alleged incidents were said to have happened in 2022.

However, judge extended Richards’ temporary restraining order until 7 November before Phypers was escorted out.

He was later booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station near Malibu and held on a $200,000 bail.

Richards, 54, spoken in court about the violence she claimed to have faced during their marriage.

She testified that she suffered several concussions, once got a black eye, and said Phypers squeezed her head so hard that it “felt like he was crushing my skull.”

She further accused him of threatening to throw her from hotel windows and balconies.

Phypers has strongly denied the claims, calling them untrue and painful. His lawyer, Michael Finley, told PEOPLE that the new charges were based on the same evidence already being fought over in their divorce case.

He said he was confident Phypers would clear his name.

The shocking arrest brought new heat to an already bitter court battle that continues to unfold under the public eye.