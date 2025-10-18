Justin Bieber steps away from speculations to pursue new passion

Justin Bieber shifts focus to priorities after constant public scrutiny

Justin Bieber is no longer quarreling with the paparazzi or sparking health concerns with his pictures, as he seems devoted to one hobby at the moment.

The 31-year-old popstar has reportedly found a new group of like-minded friends with a shared passion for sports and is enjoying his time with them.

The Swag hitmaker has become a regular at THE LEAGUE, which is an underground spot for sports and is a hidden gem in Los Angeles, primarily for people who want to avoid the spotlight and enjoy sports safely.

The events held at the venue are all invite-only and cater to people like "CEOs, VIPs, athletes and people from all walks of life."

The co-founder of the place, Ron Abaekobe, spoke to Page Six about the idea behind the project, saying, "I designed THE LEAGUE as a destination where a structural engineer with high taste would be playing on the same futsal team as Justin Bieber and Vic Mensa."

Another source told the outlet, "I’ve seen Justin here numerous times, and every time he brings incredible energy. He’s always smiling, interacting with everyone and genuinely looks like he’s in his element. It’s clear he’s just having fun and enjoying the vibe."

The Grammy-winning singer has also shared multiple pictures and videos of himself at his current favourite spot, where he is seen enjoying the sports from either the courtside or on the field.