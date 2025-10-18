Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco made unexpected move after wedding: source

Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s life as a newly married couple

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco spent a few days just relaxing and slowing down after their wedding ceremony, soaking in the celebration of their big day.

The 33-year-old actress and singer, and the music producer, 37, tied the knot during a private ceremony on September 27, surrounded by their friends and family.

The newlyweds reportedly hit the road soon after the wedding day and had a quiet trip around the coast of California and Texas.

“They loved their little honeymoon. They celebrated for days during their wedding and were on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas,” a source close to the couple told People Magazine.

“It was perfect,” the source added of the little vacation.

The Only Murders In the Building star shared several pictures from the nuptials, but neither she nor Blanco posted about their honeymoon.

The Fetish hitmaker got back to work after her wedding this Wednesday, as she joined the panel at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

Gomez also teased a new music video for her song, In the Dark, for the new season of Nobody Wants This.