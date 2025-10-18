Taylor Swift leaves Sombr baffled with wholesome gesture

Taylor Swift sends special message to Sombr after supporting his music

Sombr has grown up being a Taylor Swift fan, and now the pop superstar has turned into his fan as well.

The 35-year-old global icon recently praised the singer’s music in one of her interviews, leaving him star-struck, but that’s not all.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker went the extra mile to show her support and wrote him a handwritten letter, which the back to friends singer, 20, showed off in a TikTok video.

The VMA award winner shared a video on social media and gushed about the surprise, sharing that the letter is “handwritten” and “it smells so good.”

The would’ve been you hitmaker, then pointed towards his necklace and said, “Noticed any new jewellery?” holding up a silver chain in the camera, which he revealed was also sent by the Grammy winner.

Sombr appeared taken over by emotions as he expressed his joy, which social media users noted was very "understandable” as a Swiftie.

One user shared a screenshot of the singer’s old TikTok from three years back, in which he wrote, "when taylor swift’s album drops the same night as my single so i dont know whether to listen to taylor’s or my own first.”

“if taylor swift wrote me a letter i’d literally frame it and ghost everyone who ever doubted me,” joked another.

A third chimed in, “Oh I feel taylor added him on her family. He is the youngest son now of swift family.”

While another predicted, “New tour opener unlocked.”