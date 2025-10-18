'KISS' Spaceman Ace Frehley dies at 74: Know every detail about rock legend

Ace Frehley, founding guitarist of the rock band KISS, has passed away aged 74.

Frehley, who was known onstage as The Spaceman, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2014.

The news comes just weeks after Frehley announced the cancelation of his remaining 2025 tour dates citing "some ongoing health issues".

His death was confirmed by his family in a statement.

“we are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others.”

Who was Ace Frehley?

Paul Daniel Frehley, known as Ace Frehley, co-founded KISS with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss in New York in 1973.

The band gained fame through their electrifying live performances, featuring face paint, elaborate stage costumes, and extensive pyrotechnics, becoming one of the best-selling bands in history.

Ace Frehley left the group in 1982, rejoined in 1996, and left again in 2002, following the band’s initial farewell tour.

Frehley is survived by his wfe Jeanette, daughter Monique, brother Charles, sister Nancy Salvner, nieces Suncere Frehley and Julie Salvner, nephews Sky Frehley and Andrew Salvner, according to a statement released by his family.

He was set to be a recipient of The Kennedy Center Honors with KISS in December this year.