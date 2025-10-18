James Middleton’s family member just crowned itself King of Manor

James Middleton’s unbreakable bond with his dogs

James has settled comfortably into his own countryside haven.

On Friday, the devoted dad gave fans a sweet glimpse into his rural life, posting a video to the Instagram page of his pet food company, Ella & Co.

The clip showed the family’s beloved dog, Inka, happily tucking into a bowl of the brand’s pumpkin purée in their sprawling garden.

“As you can tell, Inka couldn’t get enough of it! Why not give it a go yourself and let me know what your dogs think!” James wrote in the caption.

Alongside being a proud father to his son, Inigo, he holds another title close to his heart devoted “dog dad.”

The entrepreneur lives with his wife, Alizée, and their son, Inigo, in a charming £1.45 million home in the picturesque village of St. James.

He is a proud companion to six adorable pups, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla. But his deep connection with dogs goes far beyond affection.

James welcomed his beloved dog, Ella, who became his greatest source of comfort and healing.

Sadly, Ella passed away in January 2023, leaving behind a profound legacy that continues to shape James’ life.

Her impact inspired his deeply personal memoir, Ella: The Dog Who Changed My Life, released shortly after her passing. Reflecting on her role in his journey, James once shared:

“I credit her with saving my life when I was eclipsed by clinical depression. She introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose, and loved me unconditionally.

I know many of you have your own Ellas, or might be in need of one now. I hope this book helps us talk more openly about mental health, connection, and how the animals we care for often end up caring for us.”