Drew Barrymore takes home first Daytime Emmy for talk show hosting

Drew Barrymore is officially an Emmy winner—nearly four decades after receiving her very first nomination.

The 50-year-old actress and TV personality took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, held on Friday, October 17.

The honour recognises her work on The Drew Barrymore Show, which has become a daytime staple since its debut.

The win is a major milestone for Barrymore, coming 39 years after her first Daytime Emmy nomination in 1986. At just seven years old, she was recognised for her role in The Adventures of Con Sawyer and Hucklemary Finn, part of ABC’s Weekend Specials, earning a nomination for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming.

Since launching her talk show, Barrymore has been nominated for hosting three previous times, making this win especially meaningful for the multi-talented entertainer.

While this marks her first Daytime Emmy win, Barrymore is no stranger to awards recognition. She has received two Primetime Emmy nominations, including one for her acclaimed role as Little Edie in HBO’s Grey Gardens in 2009, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie.

Now, with a Daytime Emmy in hand, Barrymore adds another achievement to her long and varied career in the spotlight—one that began in childhood and continues to evolve with each new chapter.