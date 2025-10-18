King Charles grants power to Prince William as major development unfolds

Prince William plays 'influential' role in Prince Andrew royal exit

Prince William showcased his power and influence to the world amid a major change made behind the Palace doors.

Britons and royal fans across the globe took a sigh of relief after Prince Andrew announced his exit as a royal by "giving up on all remaining titles," amid the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Though the Prince once again denied all the allegations made against him since his friendship with the late paedophile.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe strongly believes that the key player behind Andrew's exit from royal life would be the future King William.

In conversation with GB, he first criticised King Charles' 'disgraced brother', stating "This is a prince who is so arrogant and so full of his own self-importance that he thought he could just carry on. He denies all the allegations, of course, but it will not go away."

The royal expert stated that this decision should have been made earlier, but it is a relief that he will no longer be a member of the Royal Family.

Speaking of William's crucial role, Duncan shared, "I think William saw his uncle as nothing more than a real pariah, frankly. The Queen had a soft spot for Prince Andrew, and Charles, as his brother, didn’t want to punish him unnecessarily."

He added, "I think today’s breaking story shows exactly how much influence William now has inside King Charles’s court."