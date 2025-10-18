Lily Allen takes a hit at ex David Harbour in new album

Lily Allen takes jab at ex David Harbour in forthcoming album

Lily Allen is getting deeply personal on her next album, using her music to process the end of her marriage to actor David Harbour.

In a new interview with British Vogue published on Friday, Oct. 17, the 40-year-old singer opened up about her forthcoming record, revealing that several tracks explore the breakdown of her relationship.

One song, titled Sleepwalking, includes the striking lyric, “You let me think it was me in my head / And nothing to do with them girls in your bed.”

Another, called Dallas Major, appears to delve even deeper into her personal life, with Allen singing, “You know I used to be quite famous that was way back in the day / I probably should explain how my marriage has been open since my husband went astray.”

When asked if the songs were directly inspired by her split from Harbour, Allen didn’t shy away from addressing it.

“There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that’s not to say that it’s all gospel,” she told the outlet. “It is inspired by what went on in the relationship.”

Allen and Harbour tied the knot in Las Vegas in September 2020 after first being linked the previous year.

In February, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair had separated after four years of marriage.

At the time, insiders said the singer was “devastated and not in a good place,” adding that the split had been “very hard for her and her girls.”

Allen shares two daughters, Ethel Mary, 13, and Marnie Rose, 12, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Following her separation, the Smile singer spoke candidly about prioritizing her mental health.

During a February episode of her BBC podcast Miss Me?, Allen revealed that she spent a few weeks at a treatment center to focus on her healing.

“I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed,” she shared.

“I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great. I did a lot of group therapy and some individual therapy and I just, I needed some time and space away from everything.”

In March, Allen also made headlines for discussing how age impacts women’s relationships with men.

“Aging is particularly inconvenient if you get your validation from the attention of men, which I do… They seem to like them young, don’t they?” she said on the same podcast, later adding, “Older women can see the unattractiveness of men better than young, dumb women, which is why, essentially, men like them young and dumb.”

Though Allen hasn’t shared a release date for her upcoming album, it’s already clear the record will be her most emotionally revealing yet, a raw reflection of heartbreak, growth, and self-discovery.