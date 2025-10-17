Charli XCX, Taylor Swift feud rises to new heights after latest update

Charli XCX takes major step in career amid Taylor Swift feud

Taylor Swift and Charli XCX drama seems to be getting more serious by the day as both the pop stars’ fandoms are at daggers drawn for weeks.

The 35-year-old pop superstar fueled the rift speculations with her diss track, Actually Romantic, from her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is considered to be about the Brat hitmaker.

Although the British pop icon, 33, has kept tight-lipped about the alleged battle between the two, her subtle moves insinuated an upcoming response to the track.

The 360 songstress took to Instagram soon after the Showgirl’s release and shared a picture of her studio, seemingly working on new music.

The picture appeared as a hint for her possible reply to Swift’s dig.

Soon after, the 3-time-Grammy winner revealed that she is teaming up with Jack Antonoff to compose music for the upcoming A24 film, Mother Mary.

“We were making music that I don’t think I would ever make for [my discography], but still music that I truly love,” Charli said in her interview with Vanity Fair.

The Sympathy is a knife singer did not hint at writing a diss track with Antonoff, but fans had some opinions, as one wrote, “DRAMAAA,” while another added, “lol shade.”

A third chimed in, “Taylor's diss track against Jack Antonoff is going to be [fire emoji],” claiming that the Bleachers frontman and Swift, who have been longtime friends, have cut ties.

“It's actually romantic,” one wrote, quoting Swift’s song.

Antonoff and Swift's friendship has been under scrutiny since she chose to collaborate with Max Martin and Shellback for her latest album, artistically parting ways with him after a long time.