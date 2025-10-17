Selena Gomez extends olive branch to Bella Hadid after rumoured feud

Selena Gomez sets record straight on Bella Hadid rift rumours

Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez seem ready to move on from past feud rumours after they grew apart supposedly because of their shared ex, The Weeknd.

The 33-year-old actress and singer publicly extended an olive branch to the model, 29, by supporting her first runway show after a tough bout of illness.

The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker praised Hadid under a Harper’s Bazaar post, which showed the supermodel’s look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Gomez wrote, “She is [fire emoji]” in the comments.

The Orebella founder marked her first modeling gig after she came back from the hospital, where she had been admitted for almost a month, due to Lyme disease treatment.

Gomez and Hadid have been unclear about where they stand with each other, as they unfollowed and refollowed each other on social media multiple times through 2017 till now.

They currently do not follow each other on Instagram but the Disney alum’s comment appears to be the first attempt in the direction of reconciliation.

Gomez and Hadid were never close friends, but they had many friends in common, which led to them having a casual friendship.