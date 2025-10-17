Lady Gaga hails Andrew Watts as 'uniquely gifted' producer

Lady Gaga has high praise for Mayhem executive producer and co-writer Andrew Watt, calling him a “uniquely gifted producer and musician” in an exclusive statement to People magazine.

Known for his work with music legends such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, The Rolling Stones, and a range of modern stars like Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Pearl Jam, Watt brings a deep-rooted passion to every project.

“Everything he does is rooted in a deep love for music and for the people who make it. You can feel how profoundly it’s shaped his life. He lives and breathes it in a way that’s rare even among artists,” says Gaga, 39.

She continues, “He can truly play, which opens up an entirely different dimension in the studio.” She concludes her praise by calling Watt “one of the most dynamic collaborators in modern music,” crediting his instinct, taste, and understanding of sonic history.

Watt co-wrote and executive produced Mayhem alongside Gaga and her fiancé and creative partner, Michael Polansky.

Recalling the album's beginnings, Watt says, “Gaga and Michael Polansky invited me over their house before we started the album. It was after we did the Stones collab together. I was sitting with them and was playing a couple tracks that I had, and things started flowing from her.”

With Gaga's diverse musical background, Watt notes they touched on all the genres she’s explored throughout her career.

“She has done so many different types of music... there's nothing she can't do,” he says. Calling Gaga a “visionary,” Watt adds, “It was the most exciting album I've ever been a part of, and we worked at it for longer than any album I've ever worked on — a year straight without stopping.”