King Charles feels torn as new bombshell rocks Palace

King Charles to punish Prince Andrew to protect William, Kate, monarchy?

The royal family might have survived several crises since their existence, but Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, set to hit shelves next week, could cause irreparable damage to some members of the royal family.

King Charles is said to be considering cutting all ties with the Duke and Duchess of York after new claims and allegations about the couple emerged.

A new tell-all threatens to reveal more truth about Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. It might also harm the other royals and the monarchy's reputation as well.

The publisher has promised ‘intimate, disturbing and heartbreaking new details’ about Giuffre’s time with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The 400-page bombshell book, releasing on 21 October, may force royals to take some urgent actions to protect the monarchy's image.

"King Charles and William held important meeting to deal with the new crisis. They are on the same page to push Andrew and Sarah out for good," an insider has claimed.

However, it doesn’t seem easy for the monarch, who’s still undergoing cancer treatment, to address the problems the Firm faces due to Andrew and Ferguson’s unwise decisions.

Insiders told Closer, "Charles feels torn. He knows Andrew has disgraced the Crown, but he still sees him as his brother. That instinct to protect runs deep."

They went on to claim: "Charles is cautious, perhaps even weak, when it comes to Andrew. William is the opposite – decisive, ruthless when necessary. He’s thinking about the next 50 years, not the next five."

"For William and Kate, it’s the moment they prove they can lead with clarity. William believes the monarchy cannot afford half-measures. He wants to protect the future, not patch over the past. It sounds ruthless but they see no other way. They have to draw the line now or risk losing control forever," said one source.

On the other hand, Andrew’s ex-wife Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, also found herself embroiled in the scandal after her connection to the convicted pedophile Epstein emerged last month.

The resurfaced email exposes her apologising directly to the financier, who allegedly took his life in August 2019, while waiting for his trial on sex-trafficking charges.

However, Fergie's spokesperson tried to defend the Duchess, claiming that email was only sent to Epstein in a bid to placate him after he threatened to sue the mother-of-two.

The statement continued: ‘The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago and, as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims’.