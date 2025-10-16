Alleged assault: Katie Price says she didn't go to police to avoid getting involved

Katie Price reveals the reason why she did not report the celebrity who allegedly rap**her to the police.

The glamour model, 47, made a bold confession by finally naming the British TV star she claims rap** her, during her an Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona tour on Tuesday night.

It all began when Katie addressed her confession from the previous evening. She told the audience:

'He rap** me and when it came out all my friends said I had got to go to police, but I did not go to the police because I did not want to get involved with it all.'

According to The Sun, Katie shocked the audience when she named her alleged attacker-a secret she had withheld for years.

Katie had initially planned to disclose the name in a new book, after the MeToo movement encouraged her to speak out.

A source told The Sun at the time: 'Katie thinks she has nothing to lose. After all the me-too stuff she thinks if other people have revealed their sex attackers, why can't I?

However, there has been no official confirmation from Katie's spokesperson regarding the claim.

Katie also shed light on another traumatic experience in her 2022 documentary Trauma And Me, where she revealed that she was rap** again during a carjacking in South Africa in 2018.