Clean energy revolution: how perovskite is powering next solar boom

The world is advancing towards the next solar energy revolution. The main driver behind this change is tandem perovskite solar cells.

The lab run by Oxford PV is responsible for developing these next-generation solar cells.

The technology consists of silicon material which is currently being used in photovoltaics (PV) coupled with perovskite materials to uplift the efficiency of solar panels.

What is perovskite?

Perovskite is a mineral which was first discovered in the Ural Mountains in 1839. However, today it is used to describe the synthetically made materials with crystal structures, showing similarities with minerals.

Different materials such as chlorine, bromine, lead, and time are used to manufacture these structures.

Perovskite: A wonder material

The proponents of this new solar technology consider perovskite a wonder material, offering cheap energy generated by solar farms with increased efficiency. Moreover, perovskites are more efficient than silicon panels.

Perovskites tandem solar cells: Powering next solar boom

Solar power is responsible for generating 7 percent of global electricity. In 2024, the share rose to 29 percent, becoming the second cheapest source of electricity across the world, including the US.

Today’s solar energy is conventionally powered with silicon panels. But, silicon panels’ low efficiency make perovskites a suitable option over silicon.

Perovskites are known for converting the more light spectrum into electrical energy driven by high electrons mobility. Being ultra-thin, they can easily be sprayed onto surfaces.

But some companies are using the combination of silicon and perovskites, leveraging the capabilities of both materials.

Silicon only possesses efficiency of 21-23 percent. However, perovskites tandem solar cells could lead the efficiency to 47 percent.

According to Oxford PV, “the ability of these panels to generate more power over the same area will reduce the cost of electricity by around 10% compared with standard silicon panels.”

Downsides of Perovskites tandem solar cells

According to one research study, solar technology could cause up to 7 percent higher environmental damage per panel than normal silicon panels due to plentiful manufacturing processes.

Critics somehow discourage the use of perovskites due to its increased degradation as compared to silicon caused by susceptibility to heat and moisture. Moreover, some structures are made up of lead which could pose health and environmental risks.

Real-world benefits

In Oxford PV developed the world’s most-efficient residential-size solar module with 26.9 percent conversion efficiency.

According to Japanese expert Tsutomu Miyasaka, whose team first used perovskites for solar power in 2009, these tandem cells perform better than larger panels.

Oxford PV has sent its first pilot of 100kW of tandem solar panels to commercial solar farms in the US, which could achieve efficiency of 24.5 percent.

Boston-based CubicPV and NERL have accomplished 24 percent efficiency in tandem cells.

In China, solar power technology is also booming. Changzhou-based solar giant Trinasolar in April 2025 achieved a record-breaking efficiency of 31 percent. As a result Oxford PV signed a deal with the firm to license its technology in China's domestic market.