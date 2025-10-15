Spotify teams up with Netflix for innovative podcast experience

Netflix and Spotify are bringing special platform for podcasts

Spotify and Netflix have signed a deal combining the features of both streaming sites – video and podcasts, to introduce video podcasts.

Several podcasts will be available in video format on Netflix, beginning in 2026 in the United States, as announced in a press release on Tuesday, October 14.

The statement detailed that 16 versions of podcasts produced directly by Spotify Studios and The Ringer, which was acquired by Spotify in 2020, will be available to stream on Netflix, and will soon be followed by more.

"This partnership marks a new chapter for podcasting," Roman Wasenmuller, VP and Head of Podcasts at Spotify, noted.

An analyst at the equity research firm, Inderes, Christoffer Jennel, told AFP, "I see this as a clear step in Spotify´s strategy to accelerate its video podcast bet, which has become an increasingly important focus."

The video podcasts are a new step in the journey for podcasts, which Spotify introduced in 2015, after being an only-music streaming site.

In the statement, Spotify added that although podcasting "began as an audio-first medium," it "is now a vibrant multi-format landscape."

Jennel further explained that "the agreement can be seen as another step in Spotify's ambition to establish itself as a broader media platform beyond audio.”