Kensington Palace releases video as Kate spellbinds William's guests at Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off their elegance as they welcomed their royal guests to Windsor on Wednesday, October 15.

Kensington Palce released the stunning video of the future king and his wife Princess Kate on the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram.

The Palce wrote in statement: "A pleasure to welcome HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and HRH Princess Rajwa to Windsor this morning."

Princess Kate looked roped deag gorgous in a recycled camel-coloured Roland Mouret trouser suit, leaving royal guests spellbound with her stunning appearance.

William and Kate are friends of the couple. They also attended their spectacular wedding in Jordan back in June 2023. The two couples posed for a photo in the castle.

Earlier, future king William took fellow royal heir Prince Hussein of Jordan, both trained helicopter pilots, to see an airbase in Oxfordshire. The visit underlined the alliance between Britain and Jordan.

Hussein, whose parents are King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, also met trainee aircrew and staff from No. 28 (AC) Sqn and No. 22 Sqn and spoke to RAF personnel about their roles on site and experiences on deployment. The base, about 50 miles west of London, is home to a number of RAF squadrons.