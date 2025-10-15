US Air Force's nuclear-ready B-52H bomber spotted on secret flight over Texas

A United States (U.S.) Air Force nuclear-ready bomber jet was spotted flying over Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas on an allegedly secret mission.

This high-profile flight of the nuclear-ready B-52H Stratofortress jet has raised concerns amid increasing regional instability.

Flight tracking data reveals the bomber, with a capability to carry 70,000 pounds of mixed ordnance, such as bombs, mines, and missiles, both internally and externally, taking off from Louisiana at 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

B-52H flew over Arkansas into Oklahoma and maintained a 26,000 feet altitude while flying over Texas.

According to the U.S. Air Force, the jet was developed during the Cold War against the USSR and it is capable of flying at high subsonic speed, carrying massive payloads including the nuclear weapons.

The exact purpose behind the flight has not been disclosed yet but usually such flights are part of training exercises and readiness operations.

The mysterious flight by the B-52H highlights the importance in America’s nuclear and conventional arsenal.

The bombers have always played a key role in America’s defensive and offensive operations across the globe.

The USA recently used B52 bombers to carry out strikes at Iran’s nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer.