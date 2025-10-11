WhatsApp beta testers can now add Facebook profile linking

WhatsApp is currently rolling out a new optional feature that allows beta testers to directly link their Facebook profile to their WhatsApp profile.

Previously, the messaging app added support for adding Instagram links, and now it is confirmed that Facebook profile linking is available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

Users have updated to WhatsApp beta version 2.25.29.16 for Android, and some testers have observed an optional link to their Facebook account.

Meanwhile, Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm the accessibility of this feature, and even after updating to the latest beta version, the roll out is occurring incrementally among users.

Users can currently test attaching a link to their Facebook account to their profile page on WhatsApp once the feature is entitled on the WhatsApp beta.

The link will appear on the user’s profile and allow users to easily view and build connections with the user.

It is completely optional for users to share it with or without verification.

A verified Facebook link will display a small icon which shows that the same person manages both accounts.

On the contrary, dubious links show a generic icon along with the full URL without showing proof of ownership.

Users can control the visibility of their Facebook profile links by going to Settings>Privacy>Links.

New features rolled out by Meta-owned company aimed at establishing a unified user identity and enhancing discoverability across its platforms, providing users the choice to share links with everyone, with contacts and selected individuals or to keep them completely private.