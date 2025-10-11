Asif Afridi likely to make Test debut for Pakistan against South Africa

LAHORE: Pakistan will begin their ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign on Sunday with the opening match of a two-Test series against defending champions South Africa at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where 38-year-old Asif Afridi is expected to make his debut, according to sources.
Captained by Shan Masood, Pakistan are likely to field a lineup comprising seven batters, two pacers, and two spinners. Right-arm spinner Sajid Khan has been ruled out due to a viral fever and will be replaced by Asif Afridi, who is set to earn his maiden Test cap.
Afridi has taken 198 wickets in 57 first-class matches at an average of 25.49. He will be partnered by the experienced Nauman Ali, aged 39, who has 83 wickets in 19 Tests at an average of 24.75.
In the fast-bowling department, Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to make his return to the Test side after a year. The left-arm pacer has 116 wickets in 31 Tests and will share the new ball with Hasan Ali, who has 80 wickets in 24 Tests and last played a Test in January 2024 against Australia in Sydney.
Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq, who last represented Pakistan in the longest format of the game in December 2023, is also expected to make a return to the playing XI.
South Africa are touring Pakistan for series in all formats of the game. The first Test is scheduled from October 12 to 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while the second Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.
Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Asif Afridi.
Gallery enclosures — Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis — at Iqbal End available from Rs800 to Rs1,000
Incident occurred in 40th over when Sidra caught at square leg by India captain Kaur off Rana
South Africa comfortably chase down 232-run target for loss of four wickets and 55 balls to spare
Expecting to have a target on the back as WTC defending champions, says South Africa skipper
"It has now clearly become a proxy for broader tensions and propaganda,” says Atherton
US president is a regular guest at UFC contests and is a close; event to bring combat sport to centre of US political...