Asif Afridi likely to make Test debut for Pakistan against South Africa

Pakistan's Asif Afridi takes part in practice session ahead of first Test against South Africa on October 9, 2025, in Lahore. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan will begin their ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign on Sunday with the opening match of a two-Test series against defending champions South Africa at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where 38-year-old Asif Afridi is expected to make his debut, according to sources.

Captained by Shan Masood, Pakistan are likely to field a lineup comprising seven batters, two pacers, and two spinners. Right-arm spinner Sajid Khan has been ruled out due to a viral fever and will be replaced by Asif Afridi, who is set to earn his maiden Test cap.

Afridi has taken 198 wickets in 57 first-class matches at an average of 25.49. He will be partnered by the experienced Nauman Ali, aged 39, who has 83 wickets in 19 Tests at an average of 24.75.

In the fast-bowling department, Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to make his return to the Test side after a year. The left-arm pacer has 116 wickets in 31 Tests and will share the new ball with Hasan Ali, who has 80 wickets in 24 Tests and last played a Test in January 2024 against Australia in Sydney.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq, who last represented Pakistan in the longest format of the game in December 2023, is also expected to make a return to the playing XI.

South Africa are touring Pakistan for series in all formats of the game. The first Test is scheduled from October 12 to 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while the second Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Pakistan's likely playing XI for first Test

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Asif Afridi.